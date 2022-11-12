Red Sox Red Sox reportedly among several teams to express interest in Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds Boston currently has just four outfielders on its 40-man roster after a disappointing year at the plate from the position in 2022. Bryan Reynolds has been a star with the Pirates over the last four seasons. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Red Sox simply didn’t get enough at the plate from their outfielders last season en route to a last-place finish, which might be why it’s no surprise that they’re on the market for some outfield talent.

Boston is “among many teams to express interest” in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Saturday.

Reynolds, who turns 28 in January, has been a consistent force at the plate for much of his first four seasons in the majors. The switch-hitter has a career .281 batting average and .842 OPS, posting 24 home runs and 79 RBIs in a 162-game average.

Reynolds was arguably one of the best-hitting outfielders in 2021. He had a .302 batting average with a .912 OPS, adding 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a major league-leading eight triples.

Advertisement:

Reynolds didn’t hit as well in 2022, but still had a good season at the plate. He had a .261 batting average with a .807 OPS, adding 27 home runs and 62 RBIs.

In his four seasons in the majors, Reynolds has played a bit at each spot in the outfield. However, he played almost all of his innings in the field at centerfield last season.

Reynolds isn’t the only outfielder the Red Sox have their eyes on. They’ve also expressed interest in the Diamondbacks’ outfield surplus, Speier reported.

Arizona has four young, left-handed hitting outfielders who are viewed as start-quality players. Daulton Varsho (.235 batting average, .745 OPS, 27 homers, 75 RBIs in 151 games), Jake McCarthy (.283 batting average, .769 OPS, eight home runs, 43 RBIs in 99 games), and Corbin Carroll (.260 batting average, .830 OPS, four runs, 14 RBIs in 32 games) had good seasons at the plate in 2022 while Alek Thomas was ranked as the No. 18 prospect in baseball prior to his call-up in 2022 by MLB.com.

Any of those players would likely be welcomed additions to the Red Sox roster. Alex Verdugo was their only outfielder to hit double-digit home runs last season with 11. Kiké Hernández, Rob Refsnyder, and Jarren Duran are the only other outfielders on the Red Sox’ 40-man roster.