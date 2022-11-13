Red Sox Phillies reportedly have ‘real interest’ in signing Xander Bogaerts Dave Dombrowski, who signed Bogaerts to his most recent contract, is Philadelphia's president of baseball operations. Xander Bogaerts is expected to get a big payday in free agency.

After nearly a decade in Boston, Xander Bogaerts is a free agent for the first time – and the World Series runner-up Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in signing him.

The Phillies “are believed to have a real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Sunday. “Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has a strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days.”

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently said that re-signing Bogaerts is Boston’s first choice, referring to the plan as “option A.”

But, since Bogaerts is officially a free agent and one of the biggest names on the market, there is bound to be competition. There’s still a gap in expectations between the Red Sox and Bogaerts, Bloom said.

“Until there’s an agreement, it obviously means we aren’t seeing the world exactly the same or that he wants to take the time to look at the market and that’s fine,” said Bloom.

Philadelphia is not just a title contender, but a team that could use a bat like Bogaerts and has the executive who signed Bogaerts to his most recent contract, Dave Dombrowski, as its President of Baseball Operations.

Bogaerts had three years left on a 6-year, $120 million deal when he opted out earlier this month.

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, the Phillies have a mandate to win now from their owner, along with a flexible roster that they feel confident in

“We have complete flexibility,” Dombrowski said. “We have [Bryson] Stott, who we like a lot. He can play short or second. We acquired Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals [in July]. We think he has a chance to be an everyday shortstop.”

Dombrowski said that flexibility gives Philadelphia the ability to keep an open mind on “anything,” perhaps even the possibility of bringing in Bogaerts.