Red Sox reportedly agree to a deal with reliever Chris Martin

The Red Sox have made their first notable move of the offseason.

Reliever Chris Martin has agreed to sign a two-year, $17.5 million contract to join the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Friday.

The 36-year-old right-hander has had an emergence in recent seasons. Last season, he allowed 15 earned runs with a 1.34 WHIP in 31 1/3 innings over 34 relief appearances with the Cubs. Chicago traded Martin to the Los Angles Dodgers midseason, where he stepped his game up. Martin gave up four earned runs with a 0.527 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings pitched over 26 appearances during the regular season.

Prior to 2022, Martin played two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, playing a role on their World Series team in 2021. During the regular season that year, he gave up 19 earned runs with a 1.259 WHIP in 43 1/3 innings pitched over 46 appearances. He also made five appearances during the playoffs that year, giving up one run over 4 1/3 innings pitched.

This won’t be Martin’s first go-around with the Red Sox’ organization. Boston signed Martin to a minor league deal in 2011 after he spent five seasons in the independent leagues. Martin reached Triple-A Pawtucket before getting traded to the Colorado Rockies in the 2014 offseason as part of a deal for infielder Jonathan Herrera.

Martin made his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2014 but was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2015 season. After a season in New York, Martin’s contractual rights were sold to a team in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League.

Martin made his way back to the United States in 2018, signing a two-year deal with the Rangers, where he pitched before joining the Braves in 2020.