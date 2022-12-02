Red Sox reportedly agree to a deal with reliever Chris Martin

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
The Red Sox have made their first notable move of the offseason.
Reliever Chris Martin has agreed to sign a two-year, $17.5 million contract to join the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Friday.
The 36-year-old right-hander has had an emergence in recent seasons. Last season, he allowed 15 earned runs with a 1.34 WHIP in 31 1/3 innings over 34 relief appearances with the Cubs. Chicago traded Martin to the Los Angles Dodgers midseason, where he stepped his game up. Martin gave up four earned runs with a 0.527 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings pitched over 26 appearances during the regular season.
Prior to 2022, Martin played two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, playing a role on their World Series team in 2021. During the regular season that year, he gave up 19 earned runs with a 1.259 WHIP in 43 1/3 innings pitched over 46 appearances. He also made five appearances during the playoffs that year, giving up one run over 4 1/3 innings pitched.
This won’t be Martin’s first go-around with the Red Sox’ organization. Boston signed Martin to a minor league deal in 2011 after he spent five seasons in the independent leagues. Martin reached Triple-A Pawtucket before getting traded to the Colorado Rockies in the 2014 offseason as part of a deal for infielder Jonathan Herrera.
Martin made his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2014 but was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2015 season. After a season in New York, Martin’s contractual rights were sold to a team in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League.
Martin made his way back to the United States in 2018, signing a two-year deal with the Rangers, where he pitched before joining the Braves in 2020.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.