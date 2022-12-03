Red Sox David Ortiz expects Red Sox to re-sign Xander Bogaerts "We don't want another situation like Mookie [Betts]." David Ortiz hopes that the Red Sox are able to keep his former teammate in Boston.

Red Sox icon David Ortiz doesn’t want his old team to experience some déjà vu. Nor does he think they want to, either

Ortiz believes that Boston will be able to keep shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is currently a free agent for the first time in his career.

“I expect them to come through and get this done,” Ortiz told reporters Friday. “We don’t want another situation like Mookie [Betts]. A guy like that, such a good player who goes about everything like a professional in a place like Boston, he’s a keeper.”

Of course, Ortiz is calling back to the Red Sox trading Betts to the Dodgers in 2020 when they were unable to reach an agreement to sign him to a long-term extension.

Advertisement:

Boston opted not to trade Bogaerts when it could have at the trade deadline this past summer, especially with the team on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.

Even though the Red Sox didn’t trade Bogaerts months ago, rumors swirled a few days ahead of the Winter Meetings that the shortstop severed ties with the team because of how contract negotiations were going. However, Bogaerts’s agent, Scott Boras, told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that “we have not closed any doors on anyone.”

Bogaerts appears to have several teams showing interest in him so far. The Phillies, Cubs, Padres, and Twins have been the teams reportedly linked to the shortstop so far.

In a separate interview, Ortiz told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo that Bogaerts “deserves it” and called him “the full package” because of his play and character.

“You always know what to expect from him,” Ortiz said of Bogaerts, who he played with for four seasons. “He goes about his business in the right way and he’s never somebody the fan base has to worry about. That’s special, man. You want to keep a guy like that.”

Bogaerts isn’t the only star slugger on the Red Sox whose future in Boston remains in question. Third baseman Rafael Devers is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season.

Advertisement:

Ortiz thinks that extending Devers should be as much of a priority for the Red Sox as re-signing Bogaerts.

“Of course, the whole talk is about Bogey and Rafael, which I think those two guys are the base of this organization,” Ortiz told MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “You’re definitely going to want to build around them.”

There haven’t been as many reports and rumors about how extension negotiations have gone between Devers and the Red Sox. Devers is reportedly seeking a deal that’s at least 10 years long and worth, at minimum, $300 million.