Red Sox Red Sox reportedly haven’t made a competitive offer to Xander Bogaerts The Red Sox say they want to keep Bogaerts. But, they reportedly haven't made a strong offer to him. The Red Sox say they hope to bring back Xander Bogaerts next season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is meeting with teams that are interested in him this weekend, and the Red Sox have yet to make a competitive offer, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are among several teams interested in Bogaerts, according to Abraham.

Dave Dombroski, now Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations, won a title in 2018 with the Red Sox and signed Bogaerts to the deal he opted out of this year.

Former Red Sox catcher David Ross, who was previously teammates with Bogaerts, is Chicago’s manager.

Bogaerts had three years left on an $120 million deal with Boston. The Red Sox offered a $30 million-dollar one-year extension in spring training, but the offer was rejected.

News: Two sources say Xander Bogaerts has been meeting in person with interested teams this weekend and that the #RedSox have not made a competitive offer.



My question was: Have they screwed this up? The answer was yes.



Fixable? Maybe, but not looking very good right now. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 4, 2022

It’s nowhere near the 10-year, $325 million contract shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Rangers.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said that re-signing Bogaerts is “option A” for the Red Sox this offseason.

Bogaerts has been in the organization for well over a decade, having signed as a teenager and played his entire major league career in Boston.

But, the Red Sox missed their window to re-sign Bogaerts before free-agency started. Now, was the Winter Meetings approach, Bogaerts appears seems open to looking elsewhere.