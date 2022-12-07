Red Sox, closer Kenley Jansen reportedly agree to two-year deal

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign relief pitcher Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal worth $32 million according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Jansen, 35, recorded 41 saves as the closer for the Braves in 2022. Prior to that, he’d pitched the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.
In total, Jansen has notched 391 career saves, eighth most all-time in MLB history.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.