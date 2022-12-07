Red Sox Red Sox, closer Kenley Jansen reportedly agree to two-year deal Jansen recorded 41 saves pitching for the Braves in 2022. Kenley Jansen pitching for the Braves against the Phillies in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Division Series. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign relief pitcher Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal worth $32 million according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

Jansen, 35, recorded 41 saves as the closer for the Braves in 2022. Prior to that, he’d pitched the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.

In total, Jansen has notched 391 career saves, eighth most all-time in MLB history.