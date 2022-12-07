Red Sox

Red Sox, closer Kenley Jansen reportedly agree to two-year deal

Jansen recorded 41 saves pitching for the Braves in 2022.

Kenley Jansen Red Sox
Kenley Jansen pitching for the Braves against the Phillies in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Division Series. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Hayden Bird

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign relief pitcher Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal worth $32 million according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Jansen, 35, recorded 41 saves as the closer for the Braves in 2022. Prior to that, he’d pitched the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.

In total, Jansen has notched 391 career saves, eighth most all-time in MLB history.