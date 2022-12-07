Red Sox reportedly agree on contract with OF Masataka Yoshida

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Red Sox and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida have agreed to terms on a contract, according to ESPN.
The 29 year old hit .335/.447/.551 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s NPB last season. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder led the Buffaloes to a Japan Series title this year.
