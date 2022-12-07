Red Sox

Red Sox reportedly agree on contract with OF Masataka Yoshida

Matt Slocum
Masataka Yoshida, right, hit 21 home runs and had 88 RBIs for the Orix Buffaloes last season. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

By The Boston Globe

The Red Sox and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida have agreed to terms on a contract, according to ESPN.

The 29 year old hit .335/.447/.551 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s NPB last season. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder led the Buffaloes to a Japan Series title this year.