Red Sox reportedly agree on contract with OF Masataka Yoshida

The Red Sox and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida have agreed to terms on a contract, according to ESPN.

The 29 year old hit .335/.447/.551 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s NPB last season. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder led the Buffaloes to a Japan Series title this year.

Chaim Bloom on Yoshida: "He's someone that we really like and spent a lot of time on. Really, really good hitter, quality at-bat. Great talent."



(Bloom said this without telling us he had signed Yoshida.) https://t.co/crD3Nj3ZOf — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 7, 2022