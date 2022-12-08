Red Sox Xander Bogaerts, Padres reportedly agree to 11-year, $280 million deal After a decade in Boston, Bogaerts is set for the National League. Xander Bogaerts tips his cap to the Fenway Park crowd after he is removed from the final game of the 2022 Red Sox season on Oct. 5. Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Xander Bogaerts has agreed with the San Diego Padres on an 11-year contract worth $280 million, according to multiple sources.

First reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and confirmed by Boston Globe reporters Alex Speier and Peter Abraham (along with several other MLB reporters), the deal also reportedly includes no opt-out clauses, as well as a no-trade clause according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Bogaerts, 30, seemed to want to stay in Boston, but opted out of his contract in November after talks to extend his current deal broke down with the Red Sox.

Having played a decade with the Red Sox, who signed him from Aruba, Bogaerts helped Boston win two World Series titles in 2013 and 2018. He’s made four All-Star teams as a career .292 hitter.

Advertisement:

According to Speier and Abrabam, the Red Sox — who were reportedly in “heavy discussions” with the shortstop on Wednesday — presented a six-year deal to Bogaerts with a greater average annual value than what he received from the Padres (reportedly $27 million per year vs. $25.5 million from San Diego).

Ultimately, Bogaerts opted for the longer contract.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday night, occurred as Bogaerts was at the Celtics-Suns game. Yet any hope of a hometown discount had been dashed at the beginning of the MLB free agent period, when interest in the All-Star ramped up. According to Heyman, as many as six teams (including the Red Sox and Padres) were “talking” to Bogaerts earlier in the week.