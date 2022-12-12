Red Sox Twins, catcher Christian Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal The former Red Sox catcher has caught on in Minnesota. Christian Vázquez has continued to draw praise for his defense and pitcher management in Houston, but his offense has taken a step back. Kevin M. Cox/Associated Press





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series.