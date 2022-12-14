Red Sox Yankees are reportedly considering bringing Nathan Eovaldi back The Red Sox reportedly haven't shown as much interest in signing Eovaldi as other teams have. Nathan Eovaldi is a free agent, and signs indicate that he might not be returning to Boston. The Associated Press

The Yankees are in the market for a starting pitcher.

New York’s top choice is two-time all-star Carlos Rodon, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But if the Yankees don’t land Rodon, they have one of the Red Sox’ top pitchers high on their list.

Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, is reportedly New York’s No. 2 choice.

“Rodon remains the Yankees’ top priority despite the gap,” Heyman wrote. “And the sides are expected to work on potential compromises over the next few days. The Yankees believe Rodon wants to come to New York, but if they can’t bridge their difference, they may turn to their next choice, believed to be ex-Yankee Nate Eovaldi. Rodon brings some advantages, his left-handedness being one in Yankee Stadium.”

In 7 #postseason appearances Nathan Eovaldi has a 1.63 ERA. pic.twitter.com/G4kAaIDNsa — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 6, 2021

The Red Sox were unable to extend Eovaldi’s contract during the season. He’s declined both a 1-year $19.65 qualifying offer, and a longer-term offer from Boston.

It doesn’t appear that the Red Sox have made much of an effort to retain Eovaldi this offseason, either. “Other teams are showing more interest” in Eovaldi “than the level currently displayed by the Red Sox,” WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Sunday.

The 32-year-old right-hander joined the Red Sox midseason in 2018 when he was traded from the Rays. After helping the Red Sox win a World Series that offseason, he signed a four-year, $68 million contract to remain in Boston.