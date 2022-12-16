Red Sox Here’s what Masataka Yoshida had to say at his introductory Red Sox press conference "I’m honored to be with Red Sox Nation." Masataka Yoshida during his introductory Red Sox press conference. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Bruins lost to the Kings 3-2 on Thursday with a shootout separating the two teams in the end. Boston will be back on Saturday, hosting the Blue Jackets at 1 p.m.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics play the Magic at TD Garden.

And on Sunday at 4:05 p.m., the Patriots face the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Masataka Yoshida’s introductory press conference: Having officially signed his five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox, outfielder Masataka Yoshida sat down for a press conference later in the day at Fenway Park.

“I’m Masataka Yoshida,” said the 29-year-old. “I have played for the Orix Buffaloes for seven years. I don’t speak English. [I’m] so nervous. I want to learn English, and I want to speak it. I’m honored to be with Red Sox Nation. I’ll do my best. Thank you.”

Right back at you, Masataka. pic.twitter.com/iIDSqnbT3i — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 15, 2022

Yoshida posted a line of .335/.447/.561 during the 2022 season, helping the Orix Buffaloes win the 2022 Japan Series (hitting two home runs, including a walk-off, in Game 5).

“Obviously, the Red Sox organization is the best one of all 30 teams,” Yoshida said. “So that’s why I chose it.”

Still, he admitted the contract that Boston gave him was not what he was expecting.

“I was very surprised by this deal,” Yoshida said with the help of his interpreter. “I want to say thank you to Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation, and thank you to the organization for accepting me. Obviously, I’m going to play hard next season.”

In a separate interview with NESN’s Tom Caron, Yoshida also noted that he’s looking forward to playing at Fenway, and participating in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

"Obviously there's no field like Fenway."



Tom Caron spoke 1-on-1 with the Red Sox newest outfielder, Masataka Yoshida. @TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/SdCi2bzZmK — NESN (@NESN) December 16, 2022

Bill Belichick’s preview of the Raiders:

In case you missed it: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will become the next president of the NCAA. Baker will begin his new role in March 2023 after Governor-elect Maura Healey is sworn in on Jan. 5.

The NCAA is pleased to announce that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has accepted an offer to become the NCAA’s next president. Read the full press release and statements here: https://t.co/CyTBmL0aw3 pic.twitter.com/reEp5RpYDE — NCAA (@NCAA) December 15, 2022

On this day: In 1971, the Bruins (19-6-2) faced off against the Rangers (20-4-5) in a clash of the two best teams in the NHL. As it turned out, the packed Boston Garden crowd was treated to a one-sided display of the home team’s “power,” as Derek Sanderson described it.

The Bruins scored the first seven goals of the game (including four in the first period) to dismantle the Rangers, 8-1. Remarkably, Boston produced its eight goals from eight different scorers, testament to the team’s depth. Bobby Orr led things off with a power play goal, and Phil Esposito followed after a skillful assist from Wayne Cashman.

“That first goal by Orr was bad enough,” said Rangers coach Emile Francis. “After that, we couldn’t have caught them with a lasso.”

Daily highlight: A satisfying play design (and execution) resulted in George Kittle catching and running for a 49ers touchdown in Thursday’s win over the Seahawks.

