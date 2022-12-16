Red Sox Report: Red Sox ‘intensifying’ efforts to extend Rafael Devers Chaim Bloom reportedly texted an update to The New York Post. Rafael Devers is the next Red Sox homegrown star who is in need of a new contract. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Extending Rafael Devers is the Red Sox’ “No. 1 priority” following Xander Bogaerts’s departure to San Diego earlier this month, sources reportedly told The New York Post.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also reportedly gave a strong message about the team’s push to extend Devers.

“Our efforts are only intensifying — but it’s something we’ve really wanted to do for a while and hopefully we’ll be able to find that path,” Bloom texted columnist Jon Heyman, according to the report.

There haven’t been many updates on how negotiations are going between the Red Sox and Devers. In October, conflicting reports emerged on whether Boston upped its previous offer to Devers, with one report saying the Red Sox made “a substantially improved offer.”

The Red Sox were offering a deal in the mid-$200 million range, but both sides were still far apart in talks, Heyman reported in October.

A lot has changed since then. A few sluggers that are at least a couple of years older than Devers signed monstrous contracts this offseason. Aaron Judge, 30, re-signed with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Shortstop Trea Turner, 29, signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Shortstop Carlos Correa, 28, signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants. And, of course, Bogaerts, 30, signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.

Devers, who turned 26 in October, could reasonably ask for a $300 million deal after those contracts were given out this offseason. A two-time All-Star, Devers is widely viewed as one of the game’s best third basemen. He’s hit 65 home runs over the last two seasons, though he played through an injury in the second half of the 2022 season. Devers has posted an OPS around .900 in three of the last four seasons.

Now it seems as if Boston must do whatever it takes to keep Devers in a Red Sox uniform as he enters the final year of club control.

“They have to give him whatever he wants,” a baseball executive reportedly told Heyman. “Can they really let him go too?”