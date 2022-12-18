Red Sox Red Sox reportedly agree to two-year deal with Justin Turner Turner spent the previous nine seasons with the Dodgers. Justin Turner playing for the Dodgers in 2022. P Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Red Sox are reportedly adding another infielder to help fill the void left by Xander Bogaerts’s departure.

Third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a two-year deal with Boston worth “just shy of $22 million,” according to ESPN reporters Joon Lee and Jeff Passan.

Justin Turner's deal with the Boston Red Sox is for two years and just shy of $22 million, and it includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9kAFqqX6ay — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2022

Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier offered more specifics on the contract. Per Speier, Turner’s deal is for $8.3 million in 2023 and includes a player option for 2024 (at $11.4 million).

Turner, 38, has played the last nine seasons of his career with the Dodgers. In that span, he made two All-Star teams, was named the 2017 NLCS MVP, and helped Los Angeles win the 2020 World Series.

Known for being a clubhouse leader during his time with the Dodgers, Turner’s presence may also help the Red Sox use fellow third baseman Rafael Devers in the designated hitter role more often.