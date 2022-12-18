Red Sox reportedly agree to two-year deal with Justin Turner

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox are reportedly adding another infielder to help fill the void left by Xander Bogaerts’s departure.
Third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a two-year deal with Boston worth “just shy of $22 million,” according to ESPN reporters Joon Lee and Jeff Passan.
Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier offered more specifics on the contract. Per Speier, Turner’s deal is for $8.3 million in 2023 and includes a player option for 2024 (at $11.4 million).
Turner, 38, has played the last nine seasons of his career with the Dodgers. In that span, he made two All-Star teams, was named the 2017 NLCS MVP, and helped Los Angeles win the 2020 World Series.
Known for being a clubhouse leader during his time with the Dodgers, Turner’s presence may also help the Red Sox use fellow third baseman Rafael Devers in the designated hitter role more often.
