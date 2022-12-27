Red Sox Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill will reportedly sign with Pittsburgh Pirates The 42-year-old Mass. native reportedly has a new deal. Rich Hill is on the mound Saturday fresh off one of his best starts of the season.

Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill has agreed to a 1-year $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The deal will be finalized if the 42-year-old Hill passes a physical, according to Passan.

The Pirates would be the 12th MLB team Hill has played with during his nearly two-decade-long career. This upcoming season will be his 19th in the majors.

The Milton native was in his third stint with the Red Sox. He spent 2010-2012 in Boston. He pitched four games for the Red Sox in 2015. Last season, he made 26 starts for Boston, posting a 4.27 ERA and an 8-7 record.

Advertisement:

Hill began his major league career in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. He’s since played for the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, and Angels, among others. He’s pitched for every team in the American League East except the Blue Jays.

Hill was the second-oldest player in the MLB last year, behind Albert Pujols who retired in October.