Red Sox reportedly agree to sign Corey Kluber

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, pitched for the Rays in 2022. Corey Kluber pitching for the Rays in 2022. AP Photo/Phil Long

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal, per Passan, is a one-year contract with a team option for an additional year in 2024.

Kluber, 36, pitched for the Rays in 2022, finishing the year with a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA over 164 innings pitched.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017 while in Cleveland.