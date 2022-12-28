Red Sox reportedly agree to sign Corey Kluber

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The deal, per Passan, is a one-year contract with a team option for an additional year in 2024.
Kluber, 36, pitched for the Rays in 2022, finishing the year with a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA over 164 innings pitched.
A three-time All-Star, Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017 while in Cleveland.
