Red Sox Two catalysts in bringing Justin Turner to Boston? Kiké Hernández and … Bill Belichick

No one is more fired up that Justin Turner is joining the Red Sox than Kiké Hernández.

The former Dodgers teammates – who played together for five years and won a World Series in 2020 – will officially reunite in Boston after Turner signed a one-year deal Friday.

Hernández is excited, first and foremost, because he gets to play alongside one of his closest friends and a player he admires and respects.

“Only one teammate has had a bigger impact in my career than this man!” Hernández tweeted Friday. “His path and his career are one of my biggest inspirations!”

He’s also particularly jazzed because he helped make it happen. Turner acknowledged that Hernández was front and center in Boston’s recruiting push and had a lot to do with him ending up with the Red Sox.

“Kiké’s always in the middle of everything, as I’m sure you guys know,” Turner told reporters. “He’s a really, really good friend of mine … To say he didn’t have a big part in this would be a lie.”

Hernández tweeted a grinning emoji when the report first surfaced in late December, followed by a picture of the dynamic duo side by side in Los Angeles and a video of Turner and Hernández celebrating in the NLCS.

He then retweeted a Cut4 tweet that shows four images of the two embracing and has the caption “Need more of this in Beantown!”

Hernández also said “Don’t worry guys! He’s in good hands!!” when the Dodgers thanked Turner via Twitter.

He also posted on Instagram: “Fenway about to have a new fan favorite!!”

The 38-year-old Turner – a career .289 hitter with 164 home runs who will likely split time between designated hitter, first base, and third base – also heard a pitch from someone outside the organization.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, doing a favor for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, sent Turner a text encouraging him to come to Boston.

“Seeing the different opportunities that were presented in front of me, I found it very intriguing,” said Turner, who thanked the Dodgers on Friday.