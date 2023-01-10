Red Sox Trevor Story undergoes elbow surgery; Red Sox infielder reportedly expected to miss time in 2023 With Xander Bogaerts already leaving in free agency, the Red Sox have some major vacancies in their infield. Trevor Story only played 94 games with Boston in 2022 — missing time due to hand and heel injuries. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With spring training right around the corner, the Red Sox have suffered another significant blow to the heart of their lineup.

The Red Sox announced in a team release on Tuesday that Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday — with the Sox infielder going under the knife for a “successful internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament.”

While the Red Sox did not release a timeline on Story’s recovery, ESPN’s Jeff Passan did note that players who have undergone similar UCL procedures generally had a four- to six-month timeline for a return to game action.

Generally speaking, players miss four to six months following the surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

If Story falls under a similar category, Boston will likely be without Story at the start of the 2023 regular season — if not much longer.

While Story missed significant stretches of the 2022 season, his ailments were due to issues not related to his arm — with the Sox’ top free-agent pickup last March landing on the IL due to both hand and heel injuries.

Story played just 94 games for the Red Sox in his first campaign after signing a six-year, $140 million contract with Boston — batting .238 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and striking out 122 times in 357 at-bats.

Story’s injury stands as brutal timing for the Red Sox as it pertains to the makeup of their infield.

Even though Boston inked third baseman Rafael Devers to an 11-year, $331 million contract last Wednesday, the Sox now have a major vacancy in the middle of their infield — especially after Xander Bogaerts left for San Diego in free agency.

Following Bogaerts’ exit, the Red Sox had the option of slotting Story from second base to his usual position at shortstop, but Boston will now need to account for two open spots with Story on the shelf.

Both Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo could earn playing time at shortstop to open the season, but Story’s injury and potential lengthy recovery time will certainly hamper a Red Sox team looking to forge ahead after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will address reporters at 4 p.m. ET with more information.