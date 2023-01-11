Red Sox Red Sox trade reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles for cash considerations Hernandez appeared in 91 games with the Red Sox over the last four seasons, posting a 5.06 ERA. Darwinzon Hernandez posted a 21.60 ERA over limited action last season with Boston. David J. Phillip/AP

The Red Sox traded reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Orioles for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday.

Boston designated the southpaw for assignment last week, opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed infielder Justin Turner.

The decision to ship the 26-year-old pitcher to an AL East opponent was prompted by the continuing trend of lackluster performance at the pro level.

Signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela back in 2013, Hernandez established himself as a rising star within Boston’s prospect pipeline. In 2019, Hernandez was ranked as the No. 4 Red Sox prospect, behind Michael Chavis, Triston Casas, and Bobby Dalbec.

That same season, Hernandez impressed as a bullpen option for Boston. In 29 appearances, Hernandez posted a 4.45 ERA, but struck out 57 batters over 30.1 innings of work.

Injuries limited Hernandez to just 8.1 innings during the shortened 2020 campaign. But the lefty rebounded with a 3.38 ERA over 40 innings in 2021, although command issues (31 walks) halted Boston’s efforts to put him into high-leverage situations.

The 2022 season was a lost campaign for Hernandez, especially after undergoing a knee procedure in May. Upon returning to Boston, Hernandez was rocked in limited action, posting a 21.60 ERA over seven appearances and just 6.2 innings pitched.

Hernandez could still be a high-upside option in Baltimore’s relief corps. Even though walks have regularly hindered his outings on the mound (73 walks over 85.1 career innings pitched), Hernandez’s repertoire includes a biting slider, fanning 133 batters over that same stretch of innings.

