Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. Jorge Alfaro playing for the Padres in 2022. AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of $2 million if he makes the Major League roster.

Alfaro, 29, played for the Padres in 2022 with a line of .246/.285/.383, totaling seven home runs and 40 RBIs across 82 games. Prior to San Diego, Alfaro also played for Miami and Philadelphia in parts of six previous MLB seasons.

In more recent news, Alfaro helped the Tigres del Licey reach the Dominican Winter League finals. His clutch hitting also included a memorable post-home run celebration earlier in January: