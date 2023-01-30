Red Sox Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for veteran lefty reliever Richard Bleier logged 50.2 innings with the Marlins in 2022, posting a 3.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Matt Barnes pitched in Boston for nine seasons. David Berding / Getty

Less than a week after designating him for assignment, the Red Sox are shipping reliever Matt Barnes to Miami.

The Sox announced on Monday afternoon that they traded Barnes to the Marlins for lefty Richard Bleier.

In a corresponding move, Boston designated pitcher Franklin German for assignment to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

According to Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish, Boston will also send about $1 million to the Marlins to cover some of Barnes’ $7.5 million salary in 2023.

Bleier, 35, covers a vacancy in Boston’s bullpen, especially with fellow southpaws in Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez off the roster. Last season, Bleier logged 50.2 innings with the Marlins, posting a 3.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.

The veteran has plenty of success against left-handed batters, holding them to a .225 batting average over his seven MLB seasons. Even though he doesn’t strike out plenty of hitters (32 strikeouts in those 50.2 innings), Bleier only issued 10 walks in 2022.

2 minutes and 27 seconds of Richard Bleier striking out guys in 2022. pic.twitter.com/V5UJUfEbJ0 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) January 30, 2023

Bleier has some connections in the Red Sox clubhouse, serving as a teammate of Chris Sale at Florida Gulf Coast University. In his career, Bleier boasts a 3.06 ERA and a 1.201 WHIP over 308 relief appearances.

By moving most of Barnes’ contract off the books, the Sox are saving around $4 million against the competitive balance tax figure in 2023. Bleier is under contract this season with a salary of $3.5 million, and Boston holds a $3.75 million club option in 2024.

Boston removed Barnes — the longest-tenured Sox player after Xander Bogaerts’ free-agent exit — from its roster last Tuesday in order to free up a spot for the newly signed Adam Duvall.

Barnes appeared in 44 games with Boston in 2022, going 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA and a WHIP of 1.437.

Even though the UConn product labored in the spring (18 runs allowed over his first 20 appearances), Barnes rebounded from August through October. After a stint on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, Barnes posted a 1.59 ERA over his final 24 outings.

Barnes pitched in 429 games with the Red Sox over nine seasons, the third-most appearances by a pitcher in team history.