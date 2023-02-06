Red Sox Helicopter used to install new LED lights at Fenway Park The old lights installed in 1982 had "long surpassed their life expectancy." The field at Fenway Park on Sunday, Feb. 5, as workers install new LED lights. Photo Courtesy of Boston Red Sox

This season, fans at Fenway Park will be able to see the Red Sox under a brighter spotlight at night. After months of planning, the historic park got a makeover with new LED lights Sunday, according to a press release from the team.

A worker carries a light bulb. – Photo Courtesy of Boston Red Sox

A helicopter was used to install the lights, with the project beginning around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The previous lights were installed in 1982, and had “long surpassed their life expectancy.”

The old lights took around 15 minutes to warm up and replacement pieces were becoming too hard to find.

“Fans have nothing to fear,” the release reads, adding that they can expect the new LEDs to match the quality they’re used to.

These lights also help the park with its environmental mission, the team said.

Locals were curious about the helicopter used to install the lights, and many shared footage and pictures on Twitter.

There’s a helicopter above Fenway Park. I can only assume Ben Affleck and Tom Cruise are here filming a stunt for Mission Impossible 8 pic.twitter.com/A3FaCNkkX7 — Scott Sweeney (@SkipSeasoned) February 5, 2023

If you see a helicopter flying over Fenway Park don't get worried. They are installing the new LED lights. #RedSox #fenwaypark #MLB pic.twitter.com/KI9nDFyBGK — Bill Titus (@Lifeatlow3rd) February 5, 2023

Opening day is set for March 30 against the Orioles at Fenway Park, and the first night game at Fenway will be April 3.