Red Sox Alex Cora says he isn't surprised by book detailing Astros' scandal "There's gonna be stories, maybe Netflix in a few years like Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry."

The last thing Alex Cora wanted to talk about during his press conference on Tuesday was a new book that details the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

It’s been more than half a decade since the sign-stealing occurred, and more than three years since it was first reported on.

It continues to find ways to pop back into the headlines.

“I’ve been talking about this book, this whole situation, for three years,” Cora said during his first press conference of 2023 spring training. “I’ve been very open about it. So my focus is on next year. Obviously, the timing of this is kind of awkward, but it is what it is. I mentioned a few years ago, you know that there’s gonna be books, and there’s gonna be stories, maybe Netflix in a few years like Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry.

“But as of now, I don’t want to comment. My focus is on the Red Sox, my family and to keep moving forward.”

The book was written by Evan Drellich, who covered the Red Sox for multiple outlets in the Boston area and now writes for The Athletic. Its title is “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” Cora said he hasn’t spoken to Drellich recently and doesn’t plan on reading the book.

Cora was suspended for his role in the scandal for the entirety of the 2020 season. The Red Sox reinstated him as manager when his suspension was finished.

He told reporters that he’s not proud of the cheating that took place, but feels that it’s time to move on.

“I made a big mistake in [2017]. I’m paying the price,” he said. “I’ve still gotta pay the price, but at the same time, I’ve got to keep moving forward. I cannot live in the past.”

Addressing the situation privately with his family still causes pain, Cora said.

“I think it’s always hurtful because I have to go back to the kids, back to the family, back to my daughter [and say] this is coming out,” Cora said. “We’ve got to talk about it. I don’t want to say they’re used to it. But I’ve been open with them about the whole situation and they understand that stuff like this is going to come out and we’ve just gotta keep going forward.”

The conversation around the scandal is likely far from over, Cora said. Drellich’s book is simply the next chapter.

“It is what it is. I knew it was coming,” Cora said. “I knew that probably there’s more books coming out and people are gonna have their side of the story. They’re gonna talk about it, but from my end, I think I’ve been very open about this the last three years and I feel comfortable with who I am.”