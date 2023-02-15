Red Sox spring training begins as pitchers and catchers arrive

Wednesday was the first day for Red Sox pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training.
While some players around the league arrived at camp early due to their commitment to the World Baseball Classic, the Red Sox didn’t have any pitchers in that situation.
Boston’s Twitter account got things going early on with pictures of the sunrise from Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers.
Aside from initial workouts, the first day was also one for player introductions, press conferences, and reunions. New free agent acquisition Justin Turner started things off by getting a hug in with former Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez.
Here’s a look at some other pictures from Red Sox spring training.
Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.