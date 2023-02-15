Red Sox As pitchers and catchers report, who’s invited to Red Sox spring training? 62 players were invited to Boston's spring training this year. Red Sox manager Alex Cora looks up at the flight of a baseball as some players were taking batting practice. Shortstop Kike Hernandez is at right. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston Red Sox are looking to bounce back from a season in which they finished in last place in the AL East after winning 92 games the year prior.

Over the offseason, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made a number of changes to the roster including signing outfielder Masataka Yoshida and allowing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to walk in free agency. The Red Sox slimmed down their payroll, but its still unclear how that will translate into wins on the field.

With pitchers and catcher officially reporting for spring training Wednesday, let’s take a look at what the squad for camp looks like, including the non-roster invitees.

The 40-man roster

Pitchers:

Brayan Bello – A 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, Bello made his major league debut in July for the Red Sox. He made 13 appearances, including 11 starts last season, finishing with a 4.71 ERA but a promising 2.94 FIP which would suggest that luck was not on his side last year.

Catchers:

Infielders:

Outfielders:

Infielder/Outfielders:

The non-roster invitees

Pitchers:

Catchers:

Infielders:

Outfielders:

Infielder/Outfielders:

Goodrum played 15 games for the Astros last year after spending the previous four years in the majors for the Tigers. Last year his OPS was .318 over his 45 plate appearances. Nick Sogard – Last year the 24-year-old Sogard had a .708 OPS between AAA and AA.