Red Sox Alex Cora is optimistic about Kenley Jansen adapting to MLB’s new pitch clock Cora also called Jansen "one of the greatest closers in the history of the game." Kenley Jansen throws during spring training with the Red Sox on Feb. 17. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Looking ahead to the 2023 MLB season, the league’s rule changes are already a subject of conversation.

Among the changes — which include shift restrictions and bigger bases — the pitch clock could become the most impactful. Under the new rules, pitchers are allowed just 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty, and 20 seconds when there are runners on base.

One Red Sox pitcher who will be especially impacted is newly signed closer Kenley Jansen.

Jansen, 35, was the third slowest pitcher in the league in 2022 when the bases were empty, according to pitch tempo stats from MLB.com. He averaged 25.6 seconds between pitches, far exceeding the allotted time under the new rules.

Advertisement:

So how is he preparing for the changes this season?

“The pitch clock, it’s going to be interesting. Hitters are used to him being slow,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Jansen’s past during a press conference on Wednesday (as transcribed by NESN’s Greg Dudek). “He was really good with it. Got some feedback from the hitters about it.”

Jansen threw live batting practice earlier in the day, earning praise from his manager.

“His stuff is legit,” Cora added. “This guy has had a good career so far. We always talk about him being a catcher [in the minor leagues], and now he’s one of the greatest closers in the history of the game.”

Looking to hit the ground running with the new rules (and playing for a new team), Jansen said earlier in spring training that he would skip the early rounds of the World Baseball Classic — he represents Curaçao at the international level — to focus on adapting to the pitch clock.

“The way he goes about his business, preparation and all that, this guy is already watching video of the whole AL East, comparing his stuff with others and how it plays. Very professional,” Cora explained.

Advertisement:

Kenley Jansen arrived in Boston following 12 seasons (and one World Series win) with the Dodgers, as well as the 2022 season with the Braves.

“No coincidence he was part of what they’re accomplishing over there and he was a big part of it,” Cora said of Jansen’s time in Los Angeles. “We’re very pleased with not only what he’s doing on the field, but in the clubhouse and with that group. He’s one of the leaders of the team.”