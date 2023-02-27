Red Sox Alex Verdugo explains why he brought a mariachi band to Red Sox spring training The musical surprise at Fort Myers was part of a team-building exercise ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Alex Verdugo will represent Team Mexico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Jim Davis / Globe Staff

The playlist that usually blares out across the Red Sox’ spring-training complex during workouts usually reflects the eclectic taste of Boston’s diverse clubhouse.

But a live mariachi band? Well, that’s a new one.

The Red Sox are warming up to mariachi music pic.twitter.com/mLboLDVHRh — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 27, 2023

Monday’s musical surprise at Fort Myers was a planned exercise by Red Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran, who introduced the band in the team’s clubhouse as part of a team-building exercise ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

As part of Monday’s pre-workout event, both Verdugo and Duran — who will represent Mexico during the WBC — were scheduled to give a presentation on the country.

While Verdugo and Duran’s presentation on their shared heritage featured a poster with multiple fun facts about Mexico, Verdugo opted for a bit more flair by bringing in the musical quintet.

The Assignment:

Dugie & Duran to present on Mexico ahead of the WBC. pic.twitter.com/iiKbDtncHV — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 27, 2023

“I knew I had to do like a poster with some facts on it,” Verdugo said of his presentation, per John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston. “But I think the big thing that kind of got everybody excited was having the mariachi band here. … “It was hard work [working on the poster], but it felt good and it was rewarding to see the guys, the clubhouse, everybody, just really enjoy it.”

Verdugo and Duran will join a Team Mexico roster that will also feature MLB regulars like Julio Urias, Randy Arozarena, José Urquidy, and Luis Urias.

The Red Sox will be well-represented throughout the World Baseball Classic, which features 20 teams and will run from March 8 to March 21.

New Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida will play for Team Japan during the tournament, where he will join fellow MLB talent like Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish.

Rafael Devers will help headline an imposing lineup for a Dominican Republic squad that also boasts Manny Machado, Julio Rodríguez, Eloy Jiménez, Juan Soto, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A few former Sox stars are also expected to play key roles for their respective countries, including Mookie Betts (Team USA) and Xander Bogaerts (Team Netherlands).