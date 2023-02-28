Red Sox Watch: Cat storms field, interrupts Red Sox-Marlins spring training game "TC was acting like that was a lion coming at him."

Over the course of a 162-game season, one has to expect a couple instances of an ill-advised fan — fueled by liquid courage — sprinting onto the field at Fenway Park.

But a four-legged trespasser? Well, that’s a new one for the Red Sox.

Boston’s spring-training matchup against the Marlins in Jupiter, Florida, was humming right along on Tuesday night. But in the top of the seventh inning, a rogue cat stormed onto the diamond and briefly interrupted play.

After sprinting alongside the Red Sox dugout, the cat found a potential getaway exit, only to nearly tumble on top of NESN’s Tom Caron, who narrowly avoided danger.

Advertisement:

“Reporting from the scene of the action here, we’ve got a cat that almost found its way into my hair, which would have been bad,” Caron said.

After its dramatic leap off the dugout railing, the cat eventually made its escape, and play promptly resumed in Boston’s eventual 7-2 victory.

“It seems to have found its way back up to the concourse,” Caron said of Tuesday’s on-field intruder. “I think it went to get a beer before they close off for last call here. We’re good.”

“I’m just happy that the lid is okay,” Dave O’Brien said.

“C’mon, TC! … TC was acting like that was a lion coming at him,” Kevin Youkilis added.

LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT THING: https://t.co/kWXBUYbcRW — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) March 1, 2023