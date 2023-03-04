Red Sox Red Sox find loophole to new MLB shift rule Will Middlebrooks believes the tactic could provide a "massive advantage" to Boston specifically. Alex Cora is back for another season with the Red Sox. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

As Major League Baseball implements a series of new rules this season, teams will be forced to adjust their tactics to stay up to speed.

The Red Sox, perhaps ahead of the curve, found a creative way to avoid breaking one rule and give themselves a competitive advantage.

In their game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, with left-handed hitter Joey Gallo at the plate, the Red Sox moved center-fielder Adam Duvall to shallow right field.

Raimel Tapia switched from left to center, Alex Verdugo stayed in his typical position in right, and left field was totally open, as the Red Sox created their own custom shift.

The new rule states that: 1) Two infielders must be positioned on either side of second base when the pitch is released, and 2) All four infielders must have both feet within the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber.

So, the Red Sox didn’t technically break any rules, but they are adjusting in a way that might make MLB officials raise their eyebrows.

This is the defensive alignment the Red Sox used against Joey Gallo pic.twitter.com/SKbdE5kFBC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 3, 2023

Gallo walked, so it ended up not mattering either way, but it will be interesting to see if other teams follow suit in the coming months. Perhaps the league will adjust the rule slightly to prevent it from becoming a trend.

Red Sox analyst Will Middlebrooks noted that the Red Sox have a “massive advantage,” because the Green Monster will allow them to continue this approach against power-hitting lefties. Doing so will theoretically get them out of their normal approach.

The Red Sox playing 81 games at Fenway is a massive advantage for them. The monster in left will allow the Sox to do this against any lefties they want to over-shift. Ball to left will most likely be a double, but it will force a big bopper lefty out of his normal approach. https://t.co/uC7Euvc7B6 — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 3, 2023