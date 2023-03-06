Red Sox Here’s how Chris Sale fared in his first spring-training start of the season "I’m not working on anything. I’m working on competing, I’m working on winning." For the first time in 232 days, Chris Sale was back on the hill and pitching for the Red Sox. Gerald Herbert / AP

The stakes might have been low in Grapefruit League action, but the southpaw’s first scheduled start of spring training was poised to be a major stepping stone in his return to the big-league roster.

And based on his body language walking off the mound on Monday afternoon, Sale was thrilled with his first outing of the 2023 campaign.

Hey Sale, how did you feel about your outing today? pic.twitter.com/tyG6inVlOg — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 6, 2023

Sale pitched two shutout innings in Boston’s 7-1 victory over the Tigers at JetBlue Park.

The veteran lefty, who has been limited to just 11 regular-season starts in the last three seasons due to a slew of injuries, struck out two batters and relinquished two hits over his appearance.

After being sidelined last summer with a fractured finger and later a broken wrist, Sale’s pitching repertoire was impressive against Detroit. Along with his trademark slider that cut in on right-handed batters, Sale’s fastball reached 96 miles per hour while showing impressive command.

Of the 32 pitches that Sale throw on Monday, 24 were for strikes.

BY YOU. Chris Sale throwing fuzz balls his first time out. Sat 93-95, reached back for 96 on the punchy. pic.twitter.com/okRbW5zj9c — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 6, 2023

“It was awesome,” Sale told NESN’s Jahmai Webster following his start. “It took a long road. Everybody knows what happened not only to myself but everybody in this organization really lifting me up to get me to this spot. And I’m just really appreciative of it.”

As for the new pitch clock implemented in MLB this season, Sale wasn’t concerned about its impact. Even though he was knocked for a clock violation and was handed an automatic ball in the first inning, Sale has a reputation as one of the fastest workers on the mound.

​​”It’s definitely quicker. But I’m a huge fan of it and I love it. It gets people into it and there’s little lag time,” Sale said. “It’s going to take some adjustments, but once we get a couple under our belt we’ll be fine.”

The Red Sox plan to be cautious with Sale and his return to big-league action. But as noted by MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Sale might be in line to pitch as early as Boston’s second regular-season game, based on the order of the Sox’ current rotation.

For Sale, just getting back on the diamond was already a major victory, given his recent injury woes.

“When I’m in a game, I’m not working on anything. I’m working on competing, I’m working on winning,” Sale said. “And that’s part of it.”