Red Sox’ Justin Turner reportedly taken to hospital after getting hit in head by pitch

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Red Sox infielder Justin Turner has left Boston’s spring training game against Detroit after being hit in the head with a fastball from Matt Manning.
The pitch knocked Turner to the ground and Turner’s helmet flew off of his head. He was bleeding from his face as he rolled over and tried to get up.
Eventually, Turner was able to walk off the field as a person held a towel up to his face. Turner was taken to a local hospital via ambulance, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.
The Red Sox used a pinch runner for Turner, who would have reached first base if he were able to continue. The hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Boston in the first inning, which kickstarted an early 4-0 Red Sox lead.
The Red Sox have not yet made any announcements on Turner’s injury status.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.