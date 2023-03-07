Red Sox Red Sox’ Justin Turner offers update after taking pitch to face: No breaks, no broken teeth Turner exited Monday's game against Detroit after being struck by a ball in the first inning. Justin Turner dropped to the dirt after taking a pitch to the face Monday.





Justin Turner took to social media Tuesday to offer thanks “for all the messages and prayers” one day after he was struck in the face by a pitch.

“I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact,” Turner wrote. “The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”

In the first inning of Monday’s game against Detroit, Turner was struck by a pitch from the Tigers’ Matt Manning and immediately dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box, bleeding from his nose area. He was eventually able to get to his feet and walked off the field with head trainer Brandon Henry, a towel pressed to his face to stop the bleeding.

The designated hitter/infielder was taken to a local hospital, where he received 16 stitches. Turner’s wife Kourtney issued an update via Twitter: “Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers. We’re home now and he’s resting (okay – maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”