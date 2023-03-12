Red Sox Chris Sale won’t be Red Sox’ Opening Day starter; Alex Cora hints at who might be "I want him to enjoy [Opening Day] as a regular baseball player." Alex Cora doesn't want Chris Sale to worry about making a start on Opening Day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Many roster projections have Chris Sale listed as the Red Sox’ top pitcher in their starting rotation. That doesn’t mean he’ll take the bump on Opening Day, however.

In fact, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Sale won’t be their starting pitcher when the regular season begins on March 30.

“You can write that one down. He’s not [going to start Opening Day],” Cora told reporters Sunday. “I want him to enjoy [Opening Day] as a regular baseball player. Just the whole Opening Day thing. Wherever he pitches in the rotation is where he’ll pitch in the rotation.”

Cora actually said that he decided that Sale won’t start Opening Day against the Tigers over a month ago. Barring anything drastic, the southpaw will be on the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster for the first time since 2019, as Tommy John surgery forced him to miss all of the 2020 season and the beginning of the 2021 season. He missed the beginning of last season due to a fractured rib.

Advertisement:

Sale’s 2022 season was bookended by injuries as he suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in July and broke his wrist after falling off his bike a few weeks after that.

As Cora hopes Sale can enjoy Opening Day, both have certainly enjoyed what the pitcher’s produced so far in spring training. Sale made his second start of the exhibition season on Saturday, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing just one hit and zero walks against the Twins.

Sale quickly made his way through Saturday’s start, throwing just 32 pitches, and threw a mock fourth inning in the bullpen to strengthen his stamina.

In his first start of spring training, Sale threw two scoreless innings as he struck out two and gave up two hits against the Tigers.

Cora tipped his hand though when asked if Corey Kluber will get the nod against the Orioles to open up the season.

“There’s a good chance,” Cora responded.

Kluber, who signed with the Red Sox on a one-year deal with a club option for 2024 over the offseason, has had a solid showing this spring as well. He’s allowed two runs on nine hits, four walks, and eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched over three starts.

Advertisement:

Kluber’s made five Opening Day starts in his career.

Cora said he’ll likey make a final decision on who’ll be named the Opening Day starter sometime this week.

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾ Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up