Red Sox hosted watch party as Kiké Hernández eliminates Rafael Devers

Wednesday night the Red Sox hosted a watch party at Fenway Park for the World Baseball Classic matchup between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Boston invited 400 fans to the event to watch as Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers faced off in a winner-take-all game.

In the contest, it was Hernández and former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez who outshined Devers and his squad in the 5-2 Puerto Rico win.

Hernández finished the game with two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored the team’s final run of the game.

While Hernández finished the scoring for Puerto Rico, it was the former Boston catcher Vazquez who got it going.

His solo blast in the third inning opened up the scoring as Puerto Rico added three more runs before the frame was done.

As Hernández and Vazquez lifted Puerto Rico with their bats, Devers’ performance at the plate brought disappointment for the Dominican Republic.

The third baseman went hitless in his four plate appearances Wednesday night, and left two runners on base. The game against Puerto Rico was the final in a string of rough ones for Devers in the WBC.

Devers collected just two singles and two walks in his 18 plate appearances during the tournament. He also finished with four strikeouts over his four games.

Puerto Rico will next take on Mexico in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will provide another chance for Hernández to knock off one of his Red Sox teammates as Alex Verdugo will be representing his home nation of Mexico.

The winner of that matchup will face off with Boston outfielder Masataka Yoshida and Team Japan.