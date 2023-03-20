Red Sox Red Sox finish Adalberto Mondesi trade, reveal player to be named later The player-to-be-named later is third baseman Angel Pierre. The Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi bats during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The January trade that sent Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor to the Royals in exchange for infielder Adalberto Mondesi is now complete.

The Red Sox also picked up a player to be named later in the deal, who is third baseman Angel Pierre, the Red Sox announced.

Pierre is a 19-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic who primarily plays third base. He hit .300 in the Dominican Summer League with a pair of home runs, four triples, and 11 doubles. He drove in 19 runs and stole nine bases.

The Royals signed Pierre a few days before the deal and swapped him to the Red Sox.

Mondesi, the son of two-time Gold Glove winner Raul Mondesi, is recovering from an ACL injury. Mondesi is a career .244 hitter at the MLB level over 358 games in seven seasons. His most productive season with Kansas City was in 2018 when he hit 14 home runs with 37 RBIs, a .276 batting average, and 43 stolen bases in 75 games.

Taylor, a 6-foot-5 left-handed reliever, missed all of 2022 with a back injury.