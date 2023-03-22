Red Sox MLB insider: Red Sox’ hopes of a bounce-back season will hinge on Masataka Yoshida The Red Sox are counting on Yoshida to drive in runs from the cleanup spot in their lineup. The Red Sox will need to rely on Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida in the middle of their lineup this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will need a lot to fall their way if they plan on playing baseball deep into October this season.

Beyond the health of Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, and the rest of Boston’s starting rotation, the Sox also need free-agent pick-ups like Justin Turner and Adam Duvall to deliver in the middle of the order.

Bounce-back campaigns from Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernandez are a necessity.

And although expectations should be tempered for young players, both Triston Casas and Brayan Bello will need to make sizable contributions over the span of a 162-game season.

But according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox’ 2023 campaign might hinge on whether or not Masataka Yoshida can continue to thump MLB pitching after a fantastic World Baseball Classic tournament.

Advertisement:

“The 29-year-old Yoshida signed with the Red Sox for $90 million this winter — far more than other teams anticipated him receiving — and will be thrust into the middle of Boston’s lineup after a tremendous seven-year career with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball,” Passan wrote in his piece detailing the players that will influence their club’s 2023 season. “He takes walks. He doesn’t strike out. He hits for power. Everything is there for him to succeed, and if he does, the Red Sox are in a far better position to sneak into a playoff spot.”

With Trevor Story ruled out for months (if not the entire season) due to off-season elbow surgery, Boston will need Yoshida to drive in runs from the cleanup spot in the lineup.

MASATAKA YOSHIDA TIES THE GAME IN THE 7TH! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/a7COW1167M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 21, 2023

Yoshida sure looked the part as an impact bat for Team Japan en route to their third WBC championship. Over seven games, Yoshida led all players in the tournament with 13 RBI. He was named to the WBC All-Tournament Team after batting .409 with two home runs, four walks, and just one strikeout.

Red Sox infielder Yu Chang also earned WBC All-Tournament honors after batting .438 with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBIs over four games with Chinese Taipei.

Advertisement:

Yoshida returned to Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to resume Grapefruit League action with Boston later this week.