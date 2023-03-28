Fenway Park debuts new renovations to clubhouse, on-field facilities

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
On a rainy Tuesday morning, the Red Sox opened Fenway Park to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu so she could see the new renovations to the stadium.
The team showed off the club’s updated locker room and coaches’ rooms, as well as the new energy efficient LED lights and additions to the kids concourse.
The most flashy renovation was to the team’s clubhouse, which included custom maple lockers, new lighting and sound systems, and 16 TV displays.
The coaching staff has also gotten a boost to their offices. New additions for the coaches include TV screens, maple lockers, food and beverage stations, and a private restroom and shower area. The team’s new women’s locker room comes with the same additions.
Fenway Park is also updating the on-field experience. The Red Sox will now be using LEDs in their light towers to provide better visibility for both fans and players during night games. Those same energy efficient bulbs will be used around the stadium to improve the park’s carbon footprint and energy costs.
To comply with the league’s new rule changes, there will be five new pitch clocks added around the park. Two will be on the wall behind home plate, one above home plate, one on the main video board, and one on the center field light tower.
The club also had larger bases put into the infield to go along with the rule changes.
The final renovation is just for the fans to enjoy. Fans visiting Fenway Park can now test their velocity in the new pitching cage located on the Kids Concourse in Right Field.
The team also added more silhouettes to measure yourself against, including Pedro Martinez, Chris Sale, and Rafael Devers.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.