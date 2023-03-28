Red Sox Fenway Park debuts new renovations to clubhouse, on-field facilities The Red Sox installed new on-field lighting and five pitch clocks over the offseason. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy shows Mayor Michelle Wu some of the renovations to Fenway Park.

On a rainy Tuesday morning, the Red Sox opened Fenway Park to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu so she could see the new renovations to the stadium.

The team showed off the club’s updated locker room and coaches’ rooms, as well as the new energy efficient LED lights and additions to the kids concourse.

The most flashy renovation was to the team’s clubhouse, which included custom maple lockers, new lighting and sound systems, and 16 TV displays.

The newly renovated locker room features two groups of eight TV screens for a 360 degree view of the display.

The coaching staff has also gotten a boost to their offices. New additions for the coaches include TV screens, maple lockers, food and beverage stations, and a private restroom and shower area. The team’s new women’s locker room comes with the same additions.

The maple lockers have larger space than the previous ones and now come with a lockable safe.

Fenway Park is also updating the on-field experience. The Red Sox will now be using LEDs in their light towers to provide better visibility for both fans and players during night games. Those same energy efficient bulbs will be used around the stadium to improve the park’s carbon footprint and energy costs.

To comply with the league’s new rule changes, there will be five new pitch clocks added around the park. Two will be on the wall behind home plate, one above home plate, one on the main video board, and one on the center field light tower.

The club also had larger bases put into the infield to go along with the rule changes.

The large bases at Fenway Park are a part of a leaguewide mandate.

The final renovation is just for the fans to enjoy. Fans visiting Fenway Park can now test their velocity in the new pitching cage located on the Kids Concourse in Right Field.

The team also added more silhouettes to measure yourself against, including Pedro Martinez, Chris Sale, and Rafael Devers.

The team redid the tunnel leading from the clubhouse into the home dugout at Fenway.

The walkway to the field also features new murals of Red Sox history.