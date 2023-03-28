Red Sox play probable starters in final spring training game

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Red Sox announced their starting lineup for their final spring training game, and it looks very similar to their projected Opening Day lineup.
The lineup against the Braves on Tuesday is identical to the one that Fangraphs projects them to have against a right-handed pitcher on Opening Day.
The lineup features six of the starters that finished last season for Boston and three of the team’s free agent signings in the heart of the order.
Prior to Tuesday, the most manager Alex Cora confirmed about the squad’s Opening Day lineup was that Devers, Turner, and Yoshida would be the 2-4 hitters.
While Verdugo is the current leadoff man, if facing a left-hander, that order may change. In his career, the lefty is a far better hitter against right-handers and he may see his spot in the order move down against southpaws as a result.
The player most likely to replace Verdugo at the top of the order against lefties is Hernández. His career OPS jumps 150 points against lefties compared to righties, and Cora hit him leadoff in 43 games last season.
As for players still vying for spots on the major league roster, neither Raimel Tapia or Jarren Duran appear in the starting lineup as the duo battle to be the fifth outfielder.
According to Fangraphs’ projection, Tapia will be the one on the major league bench, next to Rob Refsnyder, Connor Wong, and Yu Chang. The last two, Wong and Chang, made the roster on Monday over Jorge Alfaro and Bobby Dalbec.
On the pitching side, Kutter Crawford will take the mound Tuesday for the Red Sox, but he will not be the starter against the Orioles on Opening Day.
Cora announced two weeks ago that Corey Kluber will be the pitcher starting off the season for Boston. Kluber was solid in spring training with a 3.24 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.
The rest of the starting rotation according to Fangraphs will be Crawford, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, and Chris Sale, who will pitch in his first game at home since 2021 on April 1.
As it stands, the order of the rotation will be Kluber, Sale, Houck, Crawford, and Pivetta.
The Red Sox bullpen, while still undecided, is projected to consist of Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber, Richard Bleier, Ryan Brasier, Zack Kelly, Kaleb Ort, and Josh Winckowski.
