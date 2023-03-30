Here’s who made the Red Sox’ 26-man Opening Day roster

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
After sharing their starting lineup for Opening Day against the Orioles, the Red Sox officially announced the rest of their 26-man roster.
The team’s March 30 roster consists of 13 pitchers and 13 position players. Boston will also begin the season with seven players on the major league injured list.
For Casas – the youngest player on the Opening Day roster at 23 – this will be his first time starting the year in the big leagues. The first baseman showed flashes in 27 games last year but really proved his skill with a 1.013 OPS in spring training this year.
Alongside Casas and the other holdovers, this year’s roster features eight new players. Duvall, Jansen, Kluber, Martin, Tapia, Turner, and Yoshida were all brought in as free agents, while Bleier was acquired via trade.
Starting on this season’s injured list are Brayan Bello, Wyatt Mills, James Paxton, Joely Rodriguez, and Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day, and Adalberto Mondesi and Trevor Story on the 60-day IL.
