Here’s who made the Red Sox’ 26-man Opening Day roster

After sharing their starting lineup for Opening Day against the Orioles, the Red Sox officially announced the rest of their 26-man roster.

The team’s March 30 roster consists of 13 pitchers and 13 position players. Boston will also begin the season with seven players on the major league injured list.

Pitchers

L, Richard Bleier, 35 yrs old

R, Ryan Brasier, 35 yrs old

R, Kutter Crawford, 26 yrs old

R, Tanner Houck, 26 yrs old

R, Kenley Jansen, 35 yrs old

R, Zack Kelly, 28 yrs old

R, Corey Kluber, 36 yrs old

R, Chris Martin, 36 yrs old

R, Kaleb Ort, 31 yrs old

R, Nick Pivetta, 30 yrs old

L, Chris Sale, 34 yrs old

R, John Schreiber, 29 yrs old

R, Josh Winckowski, 24 yrs old

Position players

C, Reese McGuire, 28 yrs old

C, Connor Wong, 26 yrs old

IF, Christian Arroyo, 27 yrs old

IF, Triston Casas, 23 yrs old

IF, Yu Chang, 27 yrs old

IF, Rafael Devers, 26 yrs old

IF, Justin Turner, 38 yrs old

OF, Adam Duvall, 34 yrs old

OF, Raimel Tapia, 29 yrs old

OF, Alex Verdugo, 26 yrs old

OF, Masataka Yoshida, 29 yrs old

UTL, Rob Refsnyder, 32 yrs old

UTL, Kiké Hernández, 31 yrs old

For Casas – the youngest player on the Opening Day roster at 23 – this will be his first time starting the year in the big leagues. The first baseman showed flashes in 27 games last year but really proved his skill with a 1.013 OPS in spring training this year.

TRISTON CASAS WALKS IT OFF WITH A 2-RUN MOONBLAST! pic.twitter.com/bz0f7HZzld — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 25, 2023

Alongside Casas and the other holdovers, this year’s roster features eight new players. Duvall, Jansen, Kluber, Martin, Tapia, Turner, and Yoshida were all brought in as free agents, while Bleier was acquired via trade.

Starting on this season’s injured list are Brayan Bello, Wyatt Mills, James Paxton, Joely Rodriguez, and Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day, and Adalberto Mondesi and Trevor Story on the 60-day IL.