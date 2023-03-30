Red Sox

Here’s who made the Red Sox’ 26-man Opening Day roster

Boston will have 13 pitchers and 13 batters on its roster to start the season.

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas
Triston Casas made the first Opening Day roster of his career.

By Peyton Doyle

After sharing their starting lineup for Opening Day against the Orioles, the Red Sox officially announced the rest of their 26-man roster.

The team’s March 30 roster consists of 13 pitchers and 13 position players. Boston will also begin the season with seven players on the major league injured list.

Pitchers

  • L, Richard Bleier, 35 yrs old
  • R, Ryan Brasier, 35 yrs old
  • R, Kutter Crawford, 26 yrs old
  • R, Tanner Houck, 26 yrs old
  • R, Kenley Jansen, 35 yrs old
  • R, Zack Kelly, 28 yrs old
  • R, Corey Kluber, 36 yrs old
  • R, Chris Martin, 36 yrs old
  • R, Kaleb Ort, 31 yrs old
  • R, Nick Pivetta, 30 yrs old
  • L, Chris Sale, 34 yrs old
  • R, John Schreiber, 29 yrs old
  • R, Josh Winckowski, 24 yrs old

    Position players

    • C, Reese McGuire, 28 yrs old
    • C, Connor Wong, 26 yrs old
    • IF, Christian Arroyo, 27 yrs old
    • IF, Triston Casas, 23 yrs old
    • IF, Yu Chang, 27 yrs old
    • IF, Rafael Devers, 26 yrs old
    • IF, Justin Turner, 38 yrs old
    • OF, Adam Duvall, 34 yrs old
    • OF, Raimel Tapia, 29 yrs old
    • OF, Alex Verdugo, 26 yrs old
    • OF, Masataka Yoshida, 29 yrs old
    • UTL, Rob Refsnyder, 32 yrs old
    • UTL, Kiké Hernández, 31 yrs old

    For Casas – the youngest player on the Opening Day roster at 23 – this will be his first time starting the year in the big leagues. The first baseman showed flashes in 27 games last year but really proved his skill with a 1.013 OPS in spring training this year.

    Alongside Casas and the other holdovers, this year’s roster features eight new players. Duvall, Jansen, Kluber, Martin, Tapia, Turner, and Yoshida were all brought in as free agents, while Bleier was acquired via trade.

    Starting on this season’s injured list are Brayan Bello, Wyatt Mills, James Paxton, Joely Rodriguez, and Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day, and Adalberto Mondesi and Trevor Story on the 60-day IL.