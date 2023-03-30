Red Sox Here’s the Red Sox’ 2023 Opening Day lineup Four players will make their Boston debuts Thursday afternoon against Baltimore. Rafael Devers will hit second for the Red Sox against the Orioles.

The Red Sox will start a vastly different lineup on Opening Day in 2023 than they did a year prior.

Manager Alex Cora will pencil in just three of the same starters against the Orioles on Thursday as he did against the Yankees for last year’s Opening Day.

As the team added a number of veterans and shed some of their own from last year, just Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, and Alex Verdugo will make consecutive Opening Day starts for the Red Sox.

This year, Devers remains in the No. 2 spot playing third, while Verdugo takes Hernandez’s leadoff spot and the shortstop drops down to ninth in the order.

After Verdugo and Devers is Justin Turner, Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall, Triston Casas, Christian Arroyo, and Reese McGuire.

Advertisement:

Turner, Yoshida, and Duvall are the team’s three biggest bats acquired in free agency and Cora obviously expects them to produce early, placing them in the heart of the order.

Arroyo and McGuire were each on last year’s Opening Day roster but now get the opportunities to start following the the losses of Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, and Trevor Story.

Casas is the lone starter who was not with the Red Sox on Opening Day last year. The first baseman began his season in AAA last season and earned the call to the majors in September.

On the mound, Corey Kluber will also be making his Boston debut, starting the sixth Opening Day of his career.