Red Sox Watch: Masataka Yoshida hits first home run for Red Sox as part of three-homer first inning against Pirates Yoshida was one of three Red Sox to hit a home run in the first inning on Monday. Masataka Yoshida hit his first home run with the Red Sox on Monday. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

It didn’t take Masataka Yoshida very long to find the Monster seats at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox outfielder swatted his first big-league home run in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Pirates — tying the game at 3-3 off of an opposite-field, two-run shot.

Yoshida, who batted .308 with four hits, four runs, and three RBI in Boston’s season-opening series against the Orioles, took a high fastball from Johan Oviedo and sliced it out to left field.

The ball — exploding off of Yoshida’s bat with an exit velocity of 104.6 miles per hour — sailed up and landed into the last row of seats of the Green Monster for the equalizer.

Masataka Yoshida's first career home run ties the game! pic.twitter.com/qjb8fjpJcn — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2023

Returning back to the dugout, Yoshida flexed with a pair of inflatable dumbbells with his No. 7 jersey number featured on them — a tribute to his “Macho Man” nickname that he cultivated during his time in Japan.

Masataka Yoshida has broken out the dumbbells.



Macho Man. 💪🏻pic.twitter.com/kUqfKZ93gv — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 3, 2023

Yoshida’s round-tripper was one of three that the Sox slugged in the first inning off of Oviedo.

Advertisement:

After Sox starter Kutter Crawford relinquished three runs in the top of the first inning, Rafael Devers answered in the bottom of the frame by drilling a pitch into the center-field bleachers for a solo shot.

Yoshida’s two-run blast evened the game up just two batters later, while Triston Casas hooked a hanging slider just beyond the Pesky Pole for a two-run blast later in the inning.

TRISTON CASAS AROUND THE PESKY POLE! THE RED SOX CANT STOP SCORING!

pic.twitter.com/kxiICjnDdm — Name Redacted Podcast (@NameRedactedPod) April 3, 2023

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Monday marked the third time in the last 15 years that the Red Sox have hit three first-inning home runs.

After scoring 27 runs in their first three games against the Orioles, it doesn’t seem like the Red Sox’ bats are cooling down any time soon.