Red Sox Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly exits game with arm injury Fighting back tears, Kelly was escorted off the field by Alex Cora and a member of the team training staff. Zack Kelly exited Wednesday's game against the Rays with an arm injury. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly left Wednesday’s game against the Rays with what appeared to be a serious arm injury.

The 28-year-old righty left the game in the fifth inning after taking the mound in relief of starter Chris Sale. With two out in the frame, Kelly delivered a pitch that hit ​​Yandy Diaz at the plate.

Kelly immediately dropped to the field after releasing the pitch, placing his hands over his face before clutching his right elbow.

Hoping for the best for Red Sox righty Zack Kelly, who had to leave the game in the fifth inning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBbyQkaE56 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2023

Fighting back tears, Kelly was quickly escorted off the diamond by Alex Cora and a member of the team training staff.

Advertisement:

According to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox ruled Kelly out with “right elbow pain.”

Through the first weeks of the 2023 season, Kelly has been a useful resource for Cora in Boston’s bullpen. Before Wednesday, Kelly posted a 1.35 ERA over his first five appearances this year, relinquishing just one earned run over 6.1 innings of work.

Kelly, who opened the season on a major-league roster for the first time in his pro career, posted a 3.95 ERA over 13.2 innings last September with Boston.

He has dealt with arm injuries in the past. Back in 2020, Kelly suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in that same right arm. He underwent surgery that May, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.