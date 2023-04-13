Red Sox Zack Kelly hits the 15-day IL, Red Sox bring up Kutter Crawford The righthander left Wednesday night's game in the fifth inning after feeling pain in his elbow. Zack Kelly put his hands in his face after injuring his right elbow on Wednesday. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Red Sox announced Thursday that Zack Kelly will be placed on the 15-day IL and Kutter Crawford will be called up in his place.

The righty Kelly exited Wednesday’s loss to the Rays early after feeling pain in his throwing elbow. The injury was labeled “elbow inflammation” by the team on Thursday.

Prior to Wednesday’s outing where he allowed two runs in less than an inning of work, Kelly had been one of the best relievers on the Red Sox. He had an ERA of 1.35 in 6.2 innings pitched before Wednesday.

For Crawford, this will be his second turn in the majors this season after being optioned to Triple-A from the big leagues on Tuesday.

Crawford has pitched nine innings between his two starts this season, allowing eight runs.

The likelihood for him now is that he’ll do some work out of the bullpen. The Red Sox already have five starters at the major league level after activating Garret Whitlock Tuesday and need someone to make up for Kelly’s relief innings.

In his career, Crawford has a 5.63 ERA in nine games as a reliever and a 6.22 ERA in 15 games as a starter.