Red Sox Red Sox place Brayan Bello, Jarren Duran on active roster The 23-year-old Bello is set to take the mound against the Angels' Shohei Ohtani on Monday. Right-hander Brayan Bello made a rehab start in Worcester on April 11, pitching six innings with four strikeouts and four hits. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Monday, the Red Sox announced that pitcher Brayan Bello and outfielder Jarren Duran will be put on the team’s major league roster.

Bello was activated from the 15-day IL after recovering from inflammation in his right, throwing elbow, while Duran was called up from Triple A.

Duran, a .219 career hitter at the major league level, has struggled to make contact in the minors so far this year, hitting .195 in 11 games.

Despite the low average though, Duran has been able to make an impact at the plate. His high on-base mark and great power gave him a .792 OPS at Worcester.

Last week Bello made his lone rehab start at Worcester, striking out four in six innings of one run ball on Tuesday.

Last season the righty made his major league debut for the Red Sox on July 6. In his 13 games, including 11 starts last season, Bello had a 4.71 ERA but a fielding independent pitching mark of 2.94, which would suggest that his ERA was greatly let down by the defense (or bad luck) behind him.

Bello is set to take the mound opposite Shohei Ohtani in Monday’s game.

Brayan Bello put on a strong performance tonight in Worcester mixed mostly sinker (94-96 mph T97 mph), changeup (86-88 mph), slider (82-85 mph), curveball (81-82 mph) . Generated 9 whiffs, 16 called strikes, 31% CSW%. Efficient outing needing 80 pitches over 6 IP. #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/Rt4YxKJOne — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) April 12, 2023

In corresponding moves, Boston sent Bobby Dalbec back down to Worcester after four games in the majors, and designated pitcher Jake Faria for assignment.

Dalbec went 2-9 at the plate while making starts at first, third, and short. Faria did not appear for the Red Sox in their win over the Angels yesterday after being called up from the Woo Sox on Sunday.