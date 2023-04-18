Red Sox Watch: 2 ducks land in Fenway Park outfield, disrupt Red Sox-Twins game The ducks made a surprise appearance in the bottom of the second inning. Two ducks made an impromptu appearance on the Fenway Park outfield on Tuesday. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Red Sox had to make way for ducks on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston’s home matchup against the Minnesota Twins encountered a brief delay in the bottom of the second inning, as two ducks descended upon the Fenway outfield and moseyed around in shallow right field.

there are literally ducks on the pond at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/vDodZsQQjp — Lorenzo (@wegoticezo) April 18, 2023

The aerial arrival led to cheers from the bleachers. But it also prompted Justin Turner to call for a timeout at the plate, considering the Sox designated hitter was staring at a bases-loaded situation with two outs.

With the two ducks taking in the action right behind Rafael Devers, Turner was unable to deliver — striking out swinging to end the scoring threat for Boston.

Duck cam pic.twitter.com/JvUusnegdS — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 18, 2023

This is not the first time this season that the Sox have seen an unexpected visitor halt their already brisk play on the diamond.

Back in spring training, a rogue cat sprinted onto the field during Boston’s exhibition game against the Miami Marlins, nearly taking out NESN’s Tom Caron in the process.