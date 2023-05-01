Watch: Alex Verdugo clubs walk-off home run to lift Red Sox past Blue Jays

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Alex Verdugo delivered in the clutch once again.
The Red Sox outfielder slugged a 385-foot home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Boston to a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.
It stands as Verdugo’s third walk-off hit of the season already, and his fifth home run. His career-high for home runs in a single season is 13.
Verdugo ended Monday’s matchup at Fenway in short order, clubbing Jordan Romano’s third pitch of the at-bat into the Sox bullpen to push Boston two games over .500 (16-14).
Verdugo has a knack for delivering in crunch time. As noted by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Verdugo has six walk-off hits since the 2021 season — tied with Yankees star Aaron Judge for the second-most in the majors over that stretch. Only Jorge Alfaro has more walk-offs (seven) over the last two years.
“I really don’t know — you can’t really put something to it,” Verdugo said on the NESN postgame show of his clutch hitting. “It’s just, I live for it — you know what I mean? I live for that moment. I live for that opportunity. And at the end of the day, it’s just … it’s just fun man. It’s just fun and to be the guy to kind of come through for your team, it means a lot to me.”
