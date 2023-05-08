Red Sox Red Sox’ Masataka Yoshida named AL Player of the Week Over his last six games, Yoshida is batting .480 with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI. Masataka Yoshida is in the midst of a 16-game hitting streak. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

After another scorching stretch at the plate, Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been named the American League Player of the Week.

The 29-year-old Yoshida hit .480 (12-for-25) over the last week, clubbing two doubles, two home runs and driving in eight runs. Over his 27 plate appearances, Yoshida did not strike out once. He has fanned just 11 times in 129 plate appearances this season.

MASATAKA YOSHIDA WITH ANOTHER BOMB AND A 14-GAME HITTING STREAK!! pic.twitter.com/qGPNnj1UoY — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 4, 2023

With a 2-for-4 showing in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Phillies, Yoshida is now in the midst of a 16-game hitting streak. Over that extended stretch, the rookie is batting .438 and five doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI.

After a sluggish start to his MLB career (.167 batting average in first 13 games), Yoshida has been on a tear with Boston. Since May 1, Yoshida is now tied for the AL lead in hits, tied for second in runs scored (22) and ranks third in both batting average and RBI.

Yoshida’s sterling production at the plate has coincided with Boston’s surge up in the AL standings. Since the start of Yoshida’s 16-game hitting streak, the Red Sox are 11-5, including a seven-game win streak.

The Red Sox have had two players earn AL Player of the Week honors through the first month-plus of the 2023 regular season.

Fellow outfielder Adam Duvall was named Player of the Week back in early April after batting .455 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI in his first eight games with Boston.