Red Sox How Rafael Devers feels about being compared with a pair of Red Sox legends Only two players in Red Sox history reached 150 career home runs faster than Devers. Rafael Devers watches his 150th career home run during the Red Sox win over the Blue Jays on May 4. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Rafael Devers discussed historical comparisons: During the 11-5 Red Sox win over the Blue Jays on May 4, Rafael Devers smashed a two-run home run in the eighth inning to help break the game open in an eventual Boston win.

The home run was also notable as it was the 150th of Devers’s young but already impressive career.

The 26-year-old, who made his MLB debut in 2017, currently leads the American League with 11 home runs. The latest career milestone also put him in elite Red Sox company: Devers was the third fastest player to reach 150 home runs in team history.

Only two players were able to do it in fewer games: Ted Williams and Jim Rice.

“It’s cool to be mentioned with those names any time,” Devers recently told MLB.com’s Ian Browne regarding Williams and Rice. “This is a franchise that I want to spend the rest of my career with, and to keep putting more numbers up along the way is great, and it’s always good to be mentioned with those two.”

And despite the increased level of player movement in the modern game, Devers stands a chance of playing his entire career in Boston (as Williams and Rice did).

He signed a 10-year contract extension prior to the season, a big step for both the team and the player in securing their respective futures.

Though his main priority is helping his team win, Devers admitted that he aspires to keep building on his individual statistics as well.

“You know, as a baseball player, everyone dreams of being up there in the rankings,” he told Browne. “And hopefully, I have that kind of career.”

Of course, Devers still has some work to do if he hopes to one day break the all-time Red Sox home run record. That mark is held by Williams (521), and he’s still 371 away.

Trivia: David Ortiz accounted for two of the three highest single-season home run totals in Red Sox history (he holds the No. 1 and No. 3 spots). Can you name the player who ranks second on that list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He hit 50 home runs in 1938, winning his third MVP that season.

Trivia answer: Jimmie Foxx