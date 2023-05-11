Red Sox Why Triston Casas wasn’t thrilled with his 442-foot home run against the Braves "I was just trying to hit a ground ball to second base, so it went about 441 feet further than I wanted to." Triston Casas now has two runs and six RBI over his last 27 plate appearances. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Triston Casas gave the Red Sox some much-needed breathing room on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

With Boston holding onto a slim 3-2 lead against the Braves in the top of the ninth, Casas swatted a fastball from Raisel Iglesias into the cheap seats at Truist Park for a two-run shot.

Casas’ fifth home run of the season was a no-doubter, traveling 442 feet.

But given the circumstances at play in the Sox bullpen, Casas wasn’t exactly looking to put Wednesday’s game completely out of reach.

Triston Casas cooked and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/JvrUd24p7h — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

“I was just trying to hit a ground ball to second base, so it went about 441 feet further than I wanted to,” Casas said to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford.

As MLB.com’s Ian Browne added, Casas’ comments were due to the Red Sox not wanting to build too great of a lead for closer Kenley Jansen, who was sitting at 399 career saves.

Casas’ big fly extended Boston’s lead to three runs, keeping a save opportunity intact for Jansen. The 35-year-old reliever set down the Braves in a scoreless ninth inning to secure his 400th save.

Jansen is now just the seventh player in MLB history to record at least 400 saves.

“It’s a pleasure, it’s an honor, to do it with this organization,” Jansen said postgame. “This franchise is nothing but success and we’re going to continue to do that. That’s why I’m here and that’s why we’re all here.”

Casas’ joke aside, the Sox first baseman is starting to heat up at the plate after a very slow start to the 2023 season.

Even though the 23-year-old slugger is still slashing .167/.311/.665, Casas is batting .286 with two home runs, six RBI, and five walks over his last 27 plate appearances.