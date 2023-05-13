Red Sox ‘It was special’: Red Sox rookie Enmanuel Valdez hits home run with family at Fenway for first time "I’m very pleased and happy for this moment." Enmanuel Valdez had some special fans watching when he hit his home run on Friday.

Friday was a special night for Enmanuel Valdez regardless of what he did on the field.

The Red Sox rookie second baseman’s family was in attendance for a game for the first time since he made his Major League Baseball debut on April 19.

So, Valdez made sure to give them a treat. In the sixth inning of Friday’s game, the 24-year-old hit a home run to right field off Adam Wainwright that gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead over the Cardinals at the time before losing, 8-6.

Despite the loss, Valdez couldn’t help but think of the new memory he created that he can share with his family for years to come.

“It was special,” Valdez told reporters of his home run, via translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “It was the first time they’ve seen me play. The first time they’ve come to the United States, and for me to be able to hit a home run in front of them is one of the biggest moments of my career. I’m very pleased and happy for this moment.

“… I was thinking about them the whole way. It was a special moment for me and for them, to be able to be here in this crowd and watch me hit a home run. I can’t describe in words how I feel and how I felt in that moment. I think it was something I’ve never felt before.”

Friday’s homer was the second of Valdez’s big league career. He hit his first on May 1 against the Blue Jays as part of a Red Sox 6-5 win.

Enmanuel Valdez's parents are at Fenway, watching him play an MLB game for the first time.



He just went yard. pic.twitter.com/g3qlBbYdNk — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2023

Valdez has played a hand in the Red Sox’ strong performance over the last few weeks. He’s hitting .311 with an .852 OPS to go along with two home runs and seven RBIs. He also has three stolen bases over the 14 games he’s played.

Boston’s gone 8-6 in the games Valdez has played in as he’s helped fill in with middle infielders Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo on the injured list.