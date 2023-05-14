Red Sox Red Sox reportedly ‘actively marketing’ Bobby Dalbec for potential trade Dalbec has only played eight games with the Red Sox so far this season. Bobby Dalbec could be on the move this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After an up-and-down tenure in the big leagues with Boston, Bobby Dalbec reportedly might be on the move.

According to Peter Gammons, the Red Sox are “actively marketing” the 27-year-old infielder, who is currently playing with Triple-A Worcester.

Gammons tweeted: “Two National League execs said yesterday the Red Sox are actively marketing Bobby Dalbec. That’s being fair to Dalbec where his career and the club are now, but both execs believe Dalbec can harness his enormous power and fill an everyday 3B role.”

Two National League execs said yesterday the Red Sox are actively marketing Bobby Dalbec. That's being fair to Dalbec where his career and the club are now, but both execs believe Dalbec can harness his enormous power and fill and everyday 3B role. Alltime good guy — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) May 14, 2023

Dalbec has struggled to earn consistent reps up in the MLB ranks this season, with Triston Casas leapfrogging him on the depth chart. Dalbec has only appeared in eight games with the Red Sox over two stints, batting .182 (2-for-11) with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Advertisement:

Down in Worcester, Dalbec is batting .238 with four homers, five doubles, one triple, 15 runs, 15 RBIs, 14 walks, 38 strikeouts, and three steals in 23 games.

Despite his pop at the plate, Dalbec’s plate discipline has continued to plague him during the 2023 season. He has struck out 38 times in 80 at-bats against Triple-A competition.

In his first 156 games up with Boston from 2020-21, Dalbec slashed .244/.308/.511 with 33 home runs and 94 RBI. But Dalbec struggled to build his game in 2022, batting .215 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI over 117 games.